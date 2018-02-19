Norbert “Shorty” Courville, Jr., age 76, of Marksville

Norbert “Shorty” Courville, Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 22, 2018 for Norbert “Shorty” Courville, Jr. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph #2 cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday. A wake service will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Wednesday February 21, 2018 at 6:30 pm.

Mr. Courville, age 76, passed away at his residence in Marksville on Sunday, February 18, 2018. He was born on June 14, 1941.

He was preceded in death by his parents Norbert Courville, Sr. and Ava Mott Courville; daughter, Janet Saucier; brothers, Tillman Courville, Clifford Courville; sister, Annie Courville Bordelon; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Bordelon Courville, Marksville; four sons, Kenneth (Debra) Juneau of Marksville, Terry (Missy) Juneau of Marksville, Gary (Laura) Juneau of Marksville, Ronnie (Missy) Courville of Marksville; four daughters, Martha (Johnny) DeSoto of Marksville, Sheryl Claverie of Marksville, Dianna Courville of Fifth Ward and Lisa (Shane) Carter of Poland; two brothers, Rodney Courville and Clinton Courville; 29 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.