Norma Jones, 86, Lettsworth

Funeral Services for Norma Jane Jones, of Lettsworth, will begin at 10:00am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Latanache Baptist Church in Batchelor, LA. Burial will follow at the Latanache Baptist Church Cemetery.

Norma Jane Jones, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport.

Those left to cherish his memory are her son; Mark Jones (Glenda) of Lettsworth; grandchildren, Bryan Jones (Carolina) of Baton Rouge, Kelly Rusk (Eric) of Simmesport, Jennifer Gaspard (James) of Bordelonville, Amy Portier (Brock) of San Diego, CA, Lauren Soldani (Lance) of Moreauville, Jessica Cashio (Brent) and Sarah Wright (Chris) of Denham Springs; and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son; Michael Jones (Lisa); spouse, Lynn Noflet Jones; parents, Howard Watkins and Louise Owens Watkins; and two brothers.

A visitation will begin at 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.