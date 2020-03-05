Funeral services for Norris Jackson, Sr. are currently pending.

Norris Jackson, Sr., age 93,of Moreauville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Valley View Health Care Center in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Dinah Jackson of California, Viola (Calvin) King of Spring Texas, Ruth Webb of California, and Cathy Jackson Lewis of Baton Rouge; sons: Larry (Cheryl) Jackson, Sr. of Moreauville, Ronald (Mary) Jackson of Alexandria, and Norris Jackson, Jr. of Moreauville; sister, Agnus Jackson of Port Arthur, Texas. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 36 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Viola Sylvan Jackson, Sr.; brothers: Edward Jackson, Jr., Clifton Jackson, Sr., and Isreal Jackson; step-brother, Leroy Franklin.

