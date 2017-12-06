Octave LaCaze, Jr., age 91, of Colfax

Octave LaCaze, Jr.

PINEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Octave LaCaze, Jr. will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville. Interment will follow in Cenla Veterans Cemetery in Leesville with Father Steve Brandow officiating.

Visitation will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Pineville on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 8 a.m.until time of service.

Mr. LaCaze, age 91, of Colfax, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in the V. A. Nursing Center. Born on November 5, 2017, Octave was a U. S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War, where he retired after 21 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the D.A.V.. He was of the Catholic Faith, loved gardening and raising his animals.

Mr. LaCaze is preceded in death by his parents, Octave, Sr. and Ezelle LaCaze; eight brothers; and two sisters.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his wife, Frances L. LaCaze of Colfax; his son, Jeffery Lane (Melinda) LaCaze of Crosby, Texas; his sisters, Daisy Lachney of Pineville, Effie Redmon of Biloxi, Mississippi, Cecile Kerry of Monroe, Betty Jean Lamartiniere of Fifth Ward, and Lavergne Bailey of Columbia; his brother, Ben LaCaze of Pineville; and two grandchildren, Mathew LaCaze of Crosby, Texas and Meghan LaCaze of Crosby, Texas.

Friends may post online messages of condolences for the LaCaze family by visiting www.rushfh.com.