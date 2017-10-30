Odell Joseph Gremillion, age 82, of Marksville

Odell Joseph Gremillion

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Odell Joseph Gremillion will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Entombment will be held in Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum in Plaucheville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

Mr. Gremillion, age 82, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. He was born on January 29, 1935.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Nora Gremillion; and two brothers, Russell Gremillion and Harris Gremillion.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Bernice Lacombe Gremillion of Marksville; two step-sons, Danny Ray Brouillette of Marksville and Brent Brouillette of Carencro; one brother, Oliver Gremillion of Donaldsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.