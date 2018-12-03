Odile Laborde, 90, Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Odile Laborde will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Ted Moulard and Deacon Darryl Dubroc officiating. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Laborde, age 90, of Marksville, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Riviere de Soliel Nursing Center in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lessie Laborde Dauzat; her husband, Daniel Laborde and son Kenneth Laborde.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Laborde (Brigitte) of Ville Platte; three daughters, Carolyn Guillot (Carlos) of Fifth Ward, Melissa Marcotte (Charles) of Marksville, Charlene Laborde (John Browning) of Pineville; daughter-in-law, Gretchen Laborde of Marksville; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.