Oliphus J. Dauzat, age 98, of Fifth Ward

Oliphus J. Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - A Graveside service for Oliphus J. Dauzat will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Lamartinere Cemetery with Bro. Chris Juneau and Bro. Carl Beard officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, at Kramer of Fifth Ward Funeral Home.

Oliphus J. Dauzat, 98, of Fifth Ward, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2017, at Hessmer Nursing Home. Oliphus loved his Christian faith and helped anyone he could. Oliphus was a farmer and worked in carpentry.

Oliphus is preceded in death by his wife, Clemence Dauzat; daughter, Bernadette Howell; two grandsons, Richard Dauzat and John Bernard; one great-grandchild, William Dean Delozier; his father, Joseph Dauzat and mother, Philonese Dauzat of Fifth Ward; three brothers, Eddie Dauzat of Fifth Ward, Sayman Dauzat of Fifth Ward, and Hamilton Dauzat of Alexandria; and three sisters, Sadie Sayer of Marksville, Lessie Bernard of Alexandria, and Harriet Mose of Fifth Ward.

He is survived by one brother, Dennis Dauzat of Gardener; two sons, Herman (Laura) Dauzat of Bunkie, and Oralee (Patricia) Dauzat of Center Point; two daughters, Olenia (John) Guillory of Gibson, and Lois (Terry) Bernard of Fifth Ward; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be the grandsons.

