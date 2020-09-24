Olla Matthews, 92, Plaucheville

Funeral services for Olla Matthews of Plaucheville are currently pending.

Olla Matthews, age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Riviere De Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Edna Matthews Williams; son, Walter Patrick Matthews; 7 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 13 great-great grandchildren.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.