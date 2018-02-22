Olla Rae Montalbano Chicola, age 91, of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA - A Mass for Olla Rae Montalbano Chicola of Alexandria will be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church in Alexandria. Burial will follow at Alexandria Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

The family invites you to a wake on Monday, February 26 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Church in Alexandria with rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until the mass at 10 a.m.

Olla Rae Montalbano Chicola, the driving force to help feed the hungry in Alexandria through Manna House, a soup kitchen in her former grocery store—Nick’s Food Center. She passed away on February 22, 2018, having a full life of 91 years that impacted thousands of people. Olla Rae at the request of St. Francis Cabrini Church helped to establish a place of wonderful meals and hope. She received the National Service Award from President Bill Clinton for her undaunting efforts which are portrayed in the film “Olla Rae” seen on You Tube. Manna House currently serves 8,000 meals a month. The unique menus and food sourcing that she established makes this possible.

Olla Rae was a founding member of St. Francis Cabrini School and Church. She nurtured and guided many people in the family as well as their friends. She rarely missed family special occasions and usually brought a wonderful edible and/or thoughtful gift.

Olla Rae was married to Nick Chicola and they ran a successful grocery business for 40 years. They also proudly nurtured, educated and entertained seven children: Barbara “Bobbie” (Alan) Carey, Ronald (Laura), Ted (Kay), David (Sharon), Monty, Wray and Craig. Their house was the center of the neighborhood and all were welcome. Olla Rae not only sold food, she was a master cook and her recipes have been shared with her forty direct descendants and friends. Meals at the Chicola household were legendary.

The family still mourns the loss of Nick (1985), Craig (1995) and Wray (2013).

Olla Rae was born June 27, 1926 in Bunkie to Tony and Agnes Guillot Montalbano. She graduated from Bunkie High School, moved to Alexandria and went to business college. She met the famous generals of World War II during her war work. She met her husband on her only blind date and they married when he returned from service. She loved music, travel, dancing and singing. She had one brother Reverend Joseph Montalbano who was a devoted priest in the Alexandria Diocese for 50 years. She was a devout Catholic who practiced her faith in everyday life.

Her children and their spouses, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends and Manna House staff and volunteers will miss her inspiration, encouragement and sparkling personality.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Manna House in her memory at 2655 Lee Street, Alexandria, LA 71301.