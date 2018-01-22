Ollie Raye Texada, age 70, of Bunkie

Ollie Raye Texada

BUNKIE - On January 19th, 2018, God called Ollie Raye Texada of Bunkie home at the age of 70. He whispered, “You have fought a good fight and have kept the faith, thus there is laid up for you a crown of righteousness which I will give you on “that” day.

Ollie Raye Texada was born August 23, 1947, to the late Dorethea Williams and Curtis Burr. Raye, as she liked to be called, was baptized at an early age by Rev J. James Spane at Salem Baptist Church. She was faithful to her church and served in many capacities such as: Pastoral Care President, Vice President of Busy Builders Daughters, President of the Purchasing Committee. Raye served as the Worthy Matron of the Order of Easter Star #111 for over 12 years. On September 24,1994, she was united in holy matrimony to her honey of 23 years Roger Texada, Jr.

Raye was preceded in death by her mother, Dorethea; father, Curtis; grandmother, Dora; sister, Lillie Nell; and brother Sydney.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband; Roger Texada of Bunkie; two sons, Kendrick (Melissa) Williams of Humble, Texas; Jonathan Barrow Sr. of Galveston, Texas; one sister, Barbara Barrow of Bunkie; one uncle, Martin Taylor of Bunkie; eight grandchildren, Trista (Tyron) Mashea of Bunkie, Jonathan Barrow Jr. of Austin, Texas, Justin J’Rae of Bunkie, Jerel De’Von of Tacoma, Washington, Jelissa Rochelle of Bunkie, J’Mia Iman of Arlington, Texas, Journey Iman of Arlington, Texas and Kynnedy Faith of Humble, Texas; one godchild, Shamar J. Jones of Humble, Texas; seven great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives, and friends.