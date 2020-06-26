Omega Dunlap, 87, Effie

Funeral Services for Mrs. Omega “Midge” Fern Wiley Dunlap will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Charlie Kerr and Reverend Don Barber officiating. Interment will be held in French Cemetery in Effie.

Mrs. Dunlap, age 87, of Effie, departed this life on June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Della Fuqua Wiley; three brothers, Berlie Wiley, Ervin Wiley, Adrian Wiley; two grandchildren, Nichole Desselle and Shauntelle Bonnette.

She was a teacher and enjoyed teaching in several schools throughout her career. She taught 4th grade at Fifth Ward School most of her career with over 30 years of service to Education.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Clayson Dunlap, Sr. of Effie; three sons, Clayson Dunlap, Jr. of Effie, Roger Dunlap (Kathie) of Effie, Darrell Dunlap (Debra) of Poland; one daughter, Brenda Lofton (Lynn) of Effie; one brother, Donald Wiley of Effie; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.