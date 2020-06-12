Omer Hines, Centerpoint

Funeral services for Mr. Omer L. Hines will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville with a time of visitation will beginning at 9:00 a.m. Reverend Bill Nettles will officiate. Interment will follow in Campbell Cemetery, Center Point, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Pineville.

Mr. Hines, 91, of Center Point, entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his residence.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving two tours in WWII from 1946 to 1952 and also during the Korean Conflict. He was a native of Center Point and a retired offshore First Aid and Safety Officer for Freeport Sulphur, Inc. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, squirrel hunting and spending time with his family. He was a member of Bentley Church of Christ and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edom and Sattie Hines; his wife, Betty Jo Smith Hines; two brothers, Elvin Hines and Earlis Hines and three sisters, Audrey Hines, Lois Morgan and Lanell Stuchlik.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include two sons, Danny Hines and his wife, Leisha, of Center Point and Gary Hines and his wife, Mary, of Sandpoint, ID.; three grandchildren, Jessie Gills and Jesse, of Metarie, Stephen Hines, of Bryan, TX. and Morgan Hines, of Nome, AK.; two great grandchildren, Ruston and Audrey Gills.