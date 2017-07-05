Ophelia Rosa Lee Deville, age 96, of Marksville

Ophelia Rosa Lee Deville

MARKSVILLE - Mrs. Opelia Deville entered into her eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2017. On Friday, July 14, 2017, services to honor her memory will be held at the Nazarene Church in Marksville. She will be laid to rest at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Born on September 4, 1920, Mrs. Opelia lived an open-minded life for her entire 96.5 years here on earth. She was a very sharp and wise person. She was a loving wife and mother of three, who loved and treated each of her children equally. She sacrificed for her children, giving to them all that she could. She possessed a deep compassion for others as well as her family. Mrs. Opelia lived her life as the Lord instructed us all in Ephesians 3:20, giving her all and going above and beyond what was required. God poured His blessings unto her and in return she poured them unto others.

She’s resting in peace with Jesus now, a peace she so deserves. She’ll always be remembered as a beautiful mom overflowing with God’s love.