Oray Boston, Sr., 84, Mansura

Funeral services for Oray Bernard Boston, Sr. are currently pending.

Oray Bernard Boston, Sr., age 84, a resident of Mansura, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julia R. Boston of Mansura; daughters, Ingrid R. Boston of Flowery Branch, GA, Elizabeth M. Boston of Austin, TX, Regina C. Boston of Woodburg Minnesota, and Kimberly R. Boston of Texas; son, Oray B. Boston of Pennsylvania; sisters, Rachel James of Mansura, and Marcella Turner of Washington.

He was preceded in death by his father, Horace Boston; mother, Florence Lavalais Boston; sisters, Bernice Francisco and Magdelene Francisco; brother, Evan Boston.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura (318-964-2324) LA has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.