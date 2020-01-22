Funeral services for Oscar "O.J." Friels, Jr. will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church of Bunkie, with Pastor Gregory Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Oscar "O.J." Friels, Jr. , age 65, of Kaiua Kona, Hawaii, originally of Bunkie, passed away Jan. 9. He was born on July 29, 1954 in Bunkie, to Dorothy and Oscar Friels Sr.

He began his Christian life at an early age after being baptized by his grandfather Rev. Frank Friels at the Morning Glory Baptist Church in Lone PIne. He attended and graduated from Bunkie High School. He enlisted in the US Marine Corp in 1973 and served as a MIlitary Police Officer; later making Hawaii his home. He married Jennifer Kuuleialoha in 1995. They raised several foster children of which 5 they adopted.

Oscar served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Department before returning to Hawaii. He served as one of the Director of the Kona Choral Society Choir, member of the Knight of Columbus affiliated with St. Michael Calvary Church, School Community Council as a board member and coach for the after school physical fitness program at KahaKai Elem. School. He also coached the Kahakai Dolphins Little League Team.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, father Oscar Freils, Sr.; brother, Ronnie F. Friels; and nephew, Nicholas Bassett.

Leaving behind to cherish his memories is his loving and devoted wife, Jennifer; his children, Loveysha Friels, Ryan Friels, Luke Friels, Leilani Friels, Hope Friels, Jade Salmo Kaawa, Sylous Dino Kaawa, Serenity Kaawa, Sonja Lee (Jermoe) Kalili, Rodney Acia, Rober (Rachel) Acia Jr., and Uilani (Loa'a) Kuailani; 14 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a multitude of foster children all of Kona Kalieu, Hawaii. A loving mother, Dorothy Friels of Bunkie; one brother, David (Earnestine) Friels of Bunkie; three sisters, Linda Friels of Bunkie, JoAnn (Manuel) Sanders of Clinton, and Sandra (Reginald) Bassett of Bunkie; godson, Reggie Friels of Bunkie and god daughter, Jennifer Johnson of Bunkie; great aunt, Alice Thompson of California; two uncles, Matthew (Cliffie Faye) Friels of Wilmington, Cal. and John Daniels of Wilmington, Cal.; one aunt, Mae Barfield of Bunkie; big brother, Ben Caldwell of Houston, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers are Richard Malveaux, John Daniels, Billy Guient, Otis Baker, Ricky Daniels, and Alexander O. Simmions. Honorary Pallbearers were: David Friesl, Reginald Bassett, Matthew Friels, Cory Stewart, Brandon Williams, Manuel Sanders, Charlie Williams, and (Rev. Frank Freels.