Osroe “O.J.” Manning, age 95, of Marksville

Osroe “O.J.” Manning

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Osroe “O.J.” Manning on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. till service time. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Manning, age 95 of Marksville, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. He was born on December 24, 1921.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lovadee L. Manning; son, Wilson Manning; daughters, Rowena Manning, Jo Ann Brouillette, and Lorena Gaspard; step-brother, Camdon Cooper; and parents Simean and Ovilia Dauzat Manning.

He is survived by his son, Sherion (Connie) Manning of Marksville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Gaspard, Simmon Manning, Ricky Gaspard, Medford Brouillette, Sr., Medford Brouillette, Jr. and Dean Brouillette.