O.V. Cole Perot, 72, Monroe

O.V. Cole Perot, 72, of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was a life-long barber, and he suffered with cancer. O.V. and his two brothers, Tony and Mike, were residents of Don Bosco Boys Home in Cottonport beginning in 1960, where he attended St. Mary’s The Assumption Catholic School. O. V. donated his body to LSU for medical research. He was predeceased by his mother Annie Irene and brother Tony. He is survived by his children and brother, Mike Cole Perot. In subsequent years, O.V. and Tony were able to return to the family home. Mike Cole chose to live at Don Bosco, and remain and play basketball and football, and completed graduation at Cottonport High School in 1964, among his many friends.