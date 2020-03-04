Owen (Bud) Peterson, age 85, of New York

Funeral services for Owen (Bud) Peterson will be held on Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Church in Pawling, New York. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery, Peekskill, New York.

Officially declared Poughkeepsie’s New Year baby of 1935, Owen (Bud) Peterson, fulfilled his 85-year life journey on March 2. Bud’s five-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease came to a peaceful close in the loving embrace of his family.

Bud is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy (Berger) Peterson, of Stormville, NY, and their seven children and their families: Brian and Maria Peterson of Scotia, NY, children Kevin, Timmy, Tyler, Sara, Amanda, and Chris; Beth and Pete Rosaschi of Steubenville, OH, children Katie, Lindsey, Peter, Michael, Suzie, Emily; Cindy Peterson of Clifton Park, NY; Owen and Amanda Peterson of Hawthorne, NY, children Riley, Owen, Laine; Michele and Greg Lewis of Mount Pleasant, SC, children Hannah, Noah; Pam and Eric Winogradoff of Stormville, NY, children Anni, Elise, Kolbe, Evelyn, Chiara; Lynn and Chris Roy of Bunkie, and children Grace, Molly, Madeline. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren, nineteen nieces and nephews, and his now-grown host family children: Staff Sergeant, USA, Retired Valerie Williams of Virginia, Kari Jarvinen of Finland, Maria Valenti of Ireland, and Josie Harris of England.

Married to Judy in 1962, he and Judy raised their family in Peekskill and Shrub Oak, NY, before retiring to Dutchess County, NY. Bud enjoyed landscaping and gardening, home projects, reading, walking and the beach. He was a gentle loving father, devout husband and a contributing citizen. A devoted Catholic, Bud led his life accordingly. Surrounding himself with family members gave him great joy. A humble man, he took greater pride in the accomplishments and community impact of his family over his own.

Bud graduated from Peekskill High School (1953), and attended Braden’s School in Cornwall, NY. He graduated from Villanova University (1958), with a degree in Business Administration in Economics and served as Editor-In-Chief of the School of Economics magazine. He served in both the US National Guard and US Army.

Bud began his profession at Western Electric Company in New York City before joining his father and brother in the family business, NAPA’s Peterson Auto Parts. He spent the remainder of his 40- year career as proprietor, expanding the business to seven locations throughout northern Westchester County. Upon retirement from Peterson Auto Parts, Bud spent 14 years at Estate Motors in Golden’s Bridge, NY. Bud was a beacon in the Peekskill community, having served on the Board of Directors for the Peekskill Hospital, the Peekskill Chamber of Commerce and the Peekskill Rotary Club. He served as Trustee at the Peekskill Savings Bank, as well as Trustee for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (Shrub Oak). Bud was a Notary Public, member of the Holy Name Society and volunteer for Midnight Run.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Molly (Moran) Peterson of Peekskill, NY, and by his siblings, Emil (Bill) Jr., of Putnam Valley, NY, and Patricia (Bayer) of New Milford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.