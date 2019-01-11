Ozey Lewis Jr., 73, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Ozey Joseph Lewis, Jr. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, January 12, 2019 from 8 a.m. -9:30 a.m.

Mr. Lewis, age 73, of Bunkie, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 12, 2019. He was the owner of O. Lewis Masonry, Inc. He graduated from Holy Ghost Catholic School and Mary Mcleod Bethune High School in Marksville and the Chicago Technical Institute. He was a Louisiana licensed masonry contractor for over thirty years. He helped to build many of the educational structures in Avoyelles Parish and the surrounding parishes. He attended to the cemetery needs of many families who requested brick vaults. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ozey J. Lewis, Sr. and Annie Mae Jackson Lewis; Francis J. Lewis, Sr. and Diane Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Alice Thompson of Bunkie; two sons, John Thompson of Bunkie and Wendell Lewis and wife, Vanessa, of Mansfield, TX; three brothers, Jerome J. Lewis, Sr. and wife, Veronica, of Alexandria, Raymond Lewis, Sr. and wife, Jackie, of Marrero and Dexter Lewis of Harvey; five grandchildren, Shonetelly Thompson, Lashonda Thompson, Brittany Jackson, Asani Lewis and Braylon Lewis; eight great grandchildren and five God children.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Remus Lewis, Whitney Jackson, Leonard Francisco, Jr., Francis Lewis, Jr., Rodrick Jackson and James Hawkins, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers are Wendell Lewis, John Thompson, Jerome Lewis, Sr., Raymond Lewis, Sr. Dexter Lewis, Raymond Lewis, Jr., Jerome Lewis, Jr. and Raynard Lewis.