Pamella (Stevenson) Dunkentell

Due to the mandates that are in place concerning Covid-19, Escude Funeral Home will be limited to 25 people for the visitation.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Pamella Dunkentell, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at her home in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Brandee Gallien, Latoya Dunkentell, Brandon Dunkentell, Bradley Dunkentell, and Julian Dunkentell; sisters, Betty Seymore, Mary Elaine Keller, and Rose Benjamin; brothers, Carlton Stevenson and Michael Stevenson; sisters-in-law, Rosie Stevenson, Josephine Stevenson, and Elizabeth Stevenson; brother-in-law, Chris Benjamin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell, Sr. and Lucille Jacobs Stevenson brothers, Mitchell Stevenson, Jr., James Stevenson, and Carl Joseph Stevenson.

