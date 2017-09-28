Patricia Ann Barbry, age 74, of Marksville

Patricia Ann Barbry

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Globe Barbry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastor Richard Newman, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the Barbry Cemetery on the Tunica Biloxi Reservation in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Barbry, age 74, of Marksville, passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Born on December 16, 1942, she worked for many years in the retail business in sales at J. C. Penney in Lake Charles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Willowdean Downs Globe; husband, Samuel Barbry, Jr.; brother, Geoffrey Globe; son, Geoffrey Barbry; and sister, Ruby.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, John D. (Aimee) Barbry of Marksville, Robert (Pam) Barbry of Lake Charles; one daughter, Samantha Barbry Bamburg of Lake Charles; one brother, Charles Downs, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; and seven grandchildren, Lydia Barbry, Mariah Leleux, Lakyn Leleux, Summer Leleux, Taylor Barbry, Robert Barbry, II, and Allyson Barbry Warshaw.

To extend online condolences to the Barbry family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com