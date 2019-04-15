A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Patricia Losavio on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Christ the King Cemetery in Simmesport under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, April 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Patricia Losavio, age 76, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony "Nookie" Losavio of Simmesport; her three daughters, Michelle Ducote and husband, Wade, of Bunkie, Maria Losavio and husand, Billy Dixon, of Alexandria and Tricia Losavio (Victoria) of Houston, TX; her sons, Salvadore Losavio and wife, Chrisse, of Simmesport, Jade Losavio and wife, Candace, of Alexandria and Andreas Losavio and wife, Brittany, of Alexandria; her grandchildren, Kayla Landry, Nick Mose, Dillon Ducote, Anthony Joseph Losavio, Kate' Dyess (Zach); Thomas Dixon, Elizabeth Chesne (Drew), Karl Dixon and Jaden Losavio and three great grandchildren, Jude Mose, Jett Mose and Ava Losavio.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Nick Mose, Dillon Ducote, Jamie Stephenson, Jade Losavio, Andreas Losavio.