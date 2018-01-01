Patrick Anthony “Ju-Ju” Lemoine Sr., age 55, of Moreauville

Patrick Anthony “Ju-Ju” Lemoine Sr.

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral Mass for Patrick Anthony ”Ju-Ju” Lemoine, Sr. of Moreauville will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 beginning at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Moreauville with Monseigneur John Timmermans officiating. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Visitation will resume on January 3, 2018 at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Patrick Lemoine, age 55, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2018 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. Born on July 14, 1962, he was an employee of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and a member of the Moreauville Volunteer Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julius Anthony Lemoine of Moreauville; and his daughter, Ashley Christine Lemoine.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Tracy Webb Lemoine of Moreauville; his daughter, Rachel Lemoine (Deadrick Dwayne Taylor Jr.) of Moreauville; his son, Patrick Anthony (Elizabeth) Lemoine Jr. of Moreauville ; his mom, Marguerite Lemoine of Moreauville; his brothers, John (Elizabeth) Lemoine of Moreauville and Scott (Rhonda) Lemoine of Moreauville; his grandchildren, Christopher, Kristin, and Dylan, Andrew; one step-grandchild, Aavron; his father-in-law, Glenn Webb Sr.; his mother-in-law, Wanda Harris; his sister-in-laws, Simone Jeansonne of Centerpoint, Samantha Leger of Youngsville, and Kelly Guidry of Larose; his brother-in-laws, Keene Guidry, Chad Primeaux, and Melvin Brian Webb; and several nieces, nephews, family, and friends.