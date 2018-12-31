Paul Dean Champlin, 83, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, formerly of Simmesport, Louisiana, passed away December 27, 2018, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was born in Torras, LA. He was predeceased by his mother Minnie Paul, father Lawrence, and sister Elaine. Survivors include his daughters Frankie Roncancio (Sonny) of Houston, TX, Cindy Brown (Jackie) of West Memphis, AR, and Cheryl Champlin of Houston; his grandchildren, Taylor, Austin and Chandler Roncancio, and Jimmy, Chance and Hope Brown, as well as a niece Barbara Clark (Gary), and numerous great nieces/nephews and cousins.

Paul Dean was a carpenter by trade. After he retired he enjoyed building little things for other people to keep busy. He was very proud of the dollhouses he built. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed watching basketball and loved watching his New Orleans Pelicans. He also enjoyed reading and watching movies.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Simmesport, 515 Ehrhardt Street, with interment to follow at the church's cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.