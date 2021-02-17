Paul Gaspard, 73, Marksville native

Paul Gaspard, 73, passed away on February 11, 2021 from complications of the coronavirus. Born March 7, 1947 in Marksville, Louisiana, Paul was the first-born son of Allen Gaspard and Amy Michel Gaspard. After attending Marksville High School, Paul was eager to begin work, starting with his first job as a hard hat diver for Taylor Diving, diving in the Mississippi River and offshore. He moved to New Orleans in 1970, and although he lived in St. Rose, he called New Orleans his home. He was the owner and founder of Paul Gaspard Seafood with locations in Crowley and Belle River. He also owned a crawfish peeling plant in Breaux Bridge. Paul was a lifelong entrepreneur, whose success can be attributed to his charismatic personality and Cajun charm.

Known as “Papa”, Paul loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Even though he lived in St. Rose, he was always making trips to Marksville and New Orleans to visit his loved ones.

Paul was kind and fun-loving. He was an impeccable dresser, who enjoyed fishing and hunting and appreciated fine food and wine. He loved life and made sure to enjoy every second of it.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Louis Patrick “PG” Gaspard; and sister Amy Cotine Gaspard. He is survived by his son, Jason Paul Gaspard (Lida); his grandchildren, Sofia Kathleen and Beau Sunsin Gaspard; his sister, Edwina “Sis” Desselle (Mickey); brothers, David Gaspard (Rhonda) and Allen Gaspard (Denise); sister-in-law, Tanya Gaspard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by his longtime companion, Sandy Patterson and her grandson, Daniel Bonamour; and ex-wife and friend, Kathleen Gaspard, along with many other wonderful friends and associates.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, February 22, to be held at St. Clement of Rome Church, 4317 Richland Avenue (facing West Esplanade) in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am followed by a 12:00 pm Funeral Mass. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, it is mandatory everyone in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Interment at Lake Lawn Mausoleum will be private. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.