Paul Ribaudo, Jr, Marksville native

A graveside service for Paul Joseph Ribaudo, Jr. will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park with Rev. Dwight de Jesus officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Paul Joseph Ribaudo, Jr. entered eternal rest on August 6, 2020. Family members were present at his side until his death. Paul was born in Marksville on February 17, 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Alexandria.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Paul Joseph Ribaudo, Sr. and Eleanor Printz Ribaudo.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Lillie Dell Thornton Ribaudo; his sister, Beatrice Ribaudo Phillips (Billy); his children, Steven Ribaudo, Kim Tamburo Deville (Ron), Susan Ribaudo Difulco (Luke), Paige Tamburo (Danielle), Gwen Tamburo Simmons (Mike), Bert Tamburo (Sharon); 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was a graduate of Menard Memorial High School and attended Northwestern State University at Natchitoches. He sustained a long career in retail management, retiring from Sears Roebuck and Co., where he made many life-long friends.

He was an avid bird hunter, fisherman, and dog trainer, and passed this knowledge down to his sons. In addition, he was also a master wood craftsman and accomplished flint knapper.

Paul spent most of his life gardening and farming, raising livestock for pleasure and the table. He was a true animal lover and was never without that special pet in the home, including the last one that had his heart, Tucker the Terrible.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ron Deville, Luke Difulco, Mike Simmons, Robbie Phillips, Chuck Phillips, and Randall Hicks. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Ribaudo, Bert Tamburo, Billy Phillips, Buster Vance, Rick Phillips, and in loving memory of his son, Paul Joseph Ribaudo, III, who passed away on February 16, 2009.

Paul lived his life as a pillar of absolute strength, will and enduring courage to his beloved wife and seven children. He will be forever missed and cherished by all of his dear family and friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Paul’s sitters, his precious Madison Watts, Peyton Lemoine and Randy Jeansonne, who provided compassionate care and company for him during his illness. The family would also like to thank the staff and management of Heart of Hospice of Alexandria, LA