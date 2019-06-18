Paula Brouillette Dupree, 92, of Marksville

Memorial services for Mrs. Paula Heath Brouillette Dupree will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fifth Ward Baptist Church in Fifth Ward with Pastor Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Dupree, age 92, of Marksville, passed away at Oakmont Assisted Living Facility in Mansura on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruby Heath; husbands, Benton Brouillette and Joseph P. Dupree; brothers, John and Dickie Heath and grandchild, Charles Brouillette.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Tommy Brouillette (Carol), Jerry Brouillette, Benny (Jenny) Brouillette, all of Marksville; one brother, James Heath (Jackie) of Tioga; six grandchildren, Ashley Metcalf, Jade Roberts, Alex Brouillette, Jordan Brouillette, Tyler Brouillette; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Paula was employed for many years as a clerical secretary with the U.S government and Marksville High School. She was a very compassionate person and enjoyed helping those in need. She was also very involved in her church, singing in the choir and participated many years in Senior Olympics.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Blaise Benton Brouillette, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959;

1-800-873-6983; stjude.org/memorial.