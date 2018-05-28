Paula Cooper, age 43, of Bunkie

Paula Cooper

BUNKIE - A graveside memorial service for Paula Cooper was held on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Cemetery in Cheneyville under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville. Rev. Mary L. Hayward presided with words of comfort to her family, friends and everyone at the graveside. Repast was held at Trinity Methodist Church hall in Bunkie immediately following the services.

Paula, age 43, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Bunkie General Hospital. She was born on January 27, 1973 to the late Geneive Reed and Sims Murray. She was a past member of Trinity Methodist Church of Bunkie for several years then moving her membership to St. Paul Methodist Church in Washington under the leadership of Rev. Mary L. Hayward. Paula served in the capacity of several ministries - Sunday School, Usher Ministry, Kitchen Ministry and different boards of the church.She was always willing to do anything to help the church and her pastor.

She attended Bunkie High School and graduated in 1982. She was a people person who loved life, helping and giving of her time to others. She had a unique unforgettable character that enlighten all that came to know and lover her. She met no stranger - always smiling and laughing.

Those left to cherish her loving memories are her daughter, Geraldnisha Cooper of Bunkie; son, Christopher Jenkins of Bunkie; father, Sims Murray of Pineville; four sisters, Katherine Pete of Bunkie, Linda Taylor of Valley, Alabama, Stacey Brown of Bunkie and Melissa Strulley of Port Arthur, Texas; three brothers, Stephon Harris of Bunkie, Troy Harris of Bunkie and Chris Murray of Norfolk, Virginia; special friend Gerald Michael; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, sister-in-laws and brother-in-law.