Funeral services for Miss Paula Kaye Gaspard will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Brother Jacob Crawford officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Paula Kaye Gaspard, age 49, of Marksville, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Gaspard, Jr. Paula was a 1988 graduate of Marksville High School. Paula loved being outdoors, especially working with her flowers. She also had a love for animals and enjoyed many hours of companionship with her beloved “Motley”. She was a member of Life Point Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Amber Fontenot (Nick) of Mansura; mother, Cletis Foret (Ronnie) of Marksville; father, Bobby Gene Gaspard, Sr. (Ann) of Pineville; two grandchildren, Ayden and Ainsly Fontenot of Mansura; one nephew, Brad Gaspard of Marksville; one step-brother, Jason Foret of Hamburg and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Shawn Bordelon, Reggie Ducote, Mike Gaspard, Jason Foret, Paul LeBlanc and Ronnie Foret.