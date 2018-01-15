Pauline Mary (Bordelon) Dufour, age 75, of Hessmer

Pauline Dufour

HESSMER - Pauline Mary (Bordelon) Dufour, age 75, died unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, January 14, 2018 in Hessmer. As per Pauline’s wishes, she will be cremated and a Celebration of her Life with Family and Friends will be held at a later date in May.

Pauline was born to Cecile Watts and Paulin Bordelon on May 20, 1942, in Hessmer and she grew up with three older siblings. Throughout her childhood, Pauline was always helping her daddy in the field and around the house. He nicknamed her “La Petit” because she was the baby of the family. On November 21, 1959, Pauline welcomed her son, Lester Paul. Her family made their home in Moreauville where she was a stay-at-home mom. In the early ‘60s, Pauline moved her family to Bayou Vista and she worked in the cafeteria of Bayou Vista Elementary, and then as a cashier at the PIC-A-PAC grocery store. Pauline welcomed her daughter, Patricia Ann on December 11, 1974. While Patricia was growing up, Pauline worked as a “Domestic Engineer” as she would call it, and cleaned houses in the surrounding area. Pauline raised her family in Bayou Vista until 1994, when she moved back to her home town of Hessmer to care for her elderly mother. While living in Hessmer, she delivered Meals on Wheels for the Hessmer township, and also worked in the Associate Dining Room at the Paragon Casino in Marksville.

If you could say anything about Pauline, it was she had a zest for life. She loved to listen to good music on the radio and dance along with it. She loved playing bingo and playing those penny slots at the casino with her sister Betty. The coffee was always on at her house. Often times people would stop by to sit and visit and end up staying for hours talking and laughing with Pauline. Her favorite thing to do outside was hop on her riding lawn mower and cut the grass. She always knew how to have a good time and enjoyed life as she chose to. She was a very caring and loving person. She would always put everyone before herself, both family and friends. She will be sorely missed by so many people, leaving behind many good stories and memories to share of her.

Preceding her in death were her brothers Joel Bordelon of Lafayette and Nelson Bordelon of Port Arthur, Texas.

Pauline is survived by a sister, Betty Lindsey of Hessmer; two children, Lester (Ray Ann) Dufour of Houma and Patricia Roehl of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; her two grandchildren, Caleb Darce and Payton Roehl; a great-granddaughter, Adyson Darce; numerous nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, Lisa, Errol, Jeanie and Pete.