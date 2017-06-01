Pauline Ryland Bordelon, age 77, of Mandeville

Pauline Ryland Bordelon

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mrs. Pauline Ryland Bordelon will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday June 3, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Rev. Ken Schroeder of First Baptist Church of Mandeville officiating. Interment will be scheduled at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 77, of Mandeville, formerly of Effie, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. She was born on January 16, 1940 and graduated from Lafargue High School in 1957. She married John Rolan Bordelon on January 25, 1958 and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Mrs. Bordelon was a long-time member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Effie where she faithfully played the piano for many years. She served as Vacation Bible School leader many times. She taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Bordelon served as a substitute teacher at Lafargue High School before moving to Mandeville in 1992. There she became a member of First Baptist Church of Mandeville.

Mrs. Bordelon spent a lifetime faithfully caring for her parents Nanny and Papa until they entered eternal rest. She passed this legacy on to her children. She lived her life unselfishly, always concerned for someone else. Mrs. Bordelon loved flowers and spent many hours keeping her flowerbeds in pristine condition. But, her most valuable legacy is her love of God and family. She faithfully led her children to the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Rolan Bordelon; her parents, O.H. and Bernice Ryland; and her brother Bill Ryland.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, John Stephen (Dianne) Bordelon, Daniel Ryland (Janis) Bordelon; her daughter, Colleen Bordelon (Randy) McGehee; granddaughters, Jane Bordelon (Trey) Easterly and Lauren Elise Bordelon; grandson, John Ryland (Chloe) Bordelon; great grandsons, Edward Jack Easterly, Ryland Stephen Easterly and Lane Anderson Easterly; and great granddaughter, Willow Jane Bordelon.