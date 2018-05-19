Pearl Riviere, age 91, of Moreauville

Pearl Riviere

MOREAUVILLE - A Funeral Mass for Pearl Riviere of Moreauville will be held on Monday, May 21, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Interment will be held at Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville beginning on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m. Rosary wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Pearl Riviere, age 91, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. Born on August 9, 1926, Pearl was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts for many years. She was the oldest member of the Sacred Heart Church Ladies Altar Society and member of the Christian Mothers Assocation. For many years, she was a member of the Moreauville Sports Club; in its early year, she operated the concession stand. She made thousands of snowballs from 100 pound blocks of ice. Many of her years were spent in volunteer work for the Town of Moreauville with the ambulance service. She assisted at Sacred Heart School in many fundraisers and also was a substitute teacher. Her employment years, included food service, assisting at the Moreauville Tin Shop, Avon representative, Social Service Designee at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home, CNA for Rapides General Hospital Home Health. Her best occupation was being a wife and mother. Her retirement years were spent enjoying time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No one was a stranger to Pearl. She loved everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Adele Lemoine; and her loving husband of 70 years, Mandell Riviere.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald (Yvonne) Riviere of Moreauville, Edmond Riviere of Innis and Joseph (Barbara) Riviere of Mansura; daughter, Martha (Ronald) Clark of Moreauville; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Don Riviere, II, Ron Clark, Andrew Riviere, Val Rachal, Zane Riviere, Roch Riviere, Case Riviere, Damon Clark and James Clark. Crossbearer will be Tyler Gauthier and altar servers are Dominic Riviere and Cameron Riviere.