Peggy Normand, 79, Marksville native

Peggy Frogene Normand, 79 years of age, went to sleep in death on July 20, 2020 at her home in Alexandria, LA. Peggy was born August 30, 1940 in Marksville, Louisiana to her parents Thomas Clay Normand and Adine (Sayer) Normand and was raised in Brouillette, Louisiana along with her six siblings.

Peggy met Vernon Derrell Burroughs while living in Brouillette with her parents and they were married on October 22, 1955. Vernon was in the Air Force military at that time, so they were stationed in several locations before settling in Alexandria, LA where Vernon eventually retired. Peggy became a successful cosmetologist working out of a room in the home converted into a beauty shoppe for many years.

Peggy was known first and foremost for her love of Jehovah God and she demonstrated this love by sharing her knowledge of the Bible with many people. She was also known for her quick wit along with her love and devotion to her family and friends.

Peggy Normand Burroughs and Vernon Derrell Burroughs had six children together [Derrell Glen Burroughs, Kerry Louise (Burroughs) Jones, Katherine (Burroughs) Moreau, Angela Sue (Burroughs) Evans, Vernon Derrell Burroughs II and Sheila Michelle (Burroughs) Trevino] eventually resulting in 15 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by both of her parents and three brothers - Sanford Joseph Normand, Hannon Clay Normand and Arvel Frank Normand.

Peggy was also preceded in death by three of her children - Derrell Glen Burroughs, Vernon Derrell Burroughs II and Sheila Michelle Trevino in addition to two of her grandchildren - Shalista Elaz and Tamara Dunn, both Derrell Burroughs II’s children.

Survivors include Peggy’s siblings - Lou Ida (Normand) Cobb, Ray Lafe Normand and Glenda Gail (Normand) Baker; daughters and (grandchildren) - Kerry Louise Jones & spouse, John David Jones (Brian Eugene Jones and Allisha Michelle ‘Jones’ Bordelon); Katherine Moreau (Andrea Rae ‘Moreau’ Brovetto, Michael Scott Moreau, Ryan Joseph Moreau and Richard Eli Moreau); Angela Sue Evans & spouse Cedric Evans (Bonny Denise ‘Williams’ McCamey, Rebekah Ann Wardlow and Joshua Ray Evans); Vernon Derrell Burroughs II (Daniel James Burroughs); Sheila Michelle Trevino (Christopher Glenn Arceneaux, Jennifer Michelle ‘Arceneaux’ Lacy and Cody Allen Weishuhn.

Peggy will be missed dearly by many. We look forward to reuniting with her when she is resurrected on a paradisaic earth where she will not be in pain and her physical vigor will be restored. (Psalm 37:11; Isaiah 35:6)