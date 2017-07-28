Perry James Chatelain, age 73, of Bunkie

Perry James Chatelain

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Perry James Chatelain will be Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will be Monday, July 31, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer under the directions of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Sunday, July 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Mr. Chatelain, age 73, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Opelousas General Hospital. Born on February 27, 1944, he was retired from Centerpoint/Entergy, formerly Entex. His pastimes were small engine repair, automobile mechanics and hunting. He also was an avid reader. He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the 4th Infantry Division.

He was preceded in death by his father, Caleb Chatelain; and his mother and step-father, Pauline and Eddie Descant.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Norma Deshotel Chatelain of Bunkie; his two daughters, Sonya (Rick) Gilcrease of Morganza and Michelle Foreman of Bunkie; his son, Christopher (Amanda) Chatelain of Denham Springs; his siter, Brenda C (Marvin "Beau”) Mathieu of Albany, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Caleb Gilcrease, Matthew Andrus, Nicholas Andrus, Kaitlyn Andrus, Connor Foreman, Benjamin Chatelain and Emma Chatelain; and two great-grandchildren, Hayden Andrus and Drake Ponthier.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Caleb Gilcrease, Matthew Andrus, Nicholas Andrus, Nolan Ortego, Glenn Ortego and Johnny Bergeron.

In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Perry, may be made to an organization that helps veterans, Fisher House Foundation - 111 Rockville Pike - Suite 420 - Rockville, MD 20850 (888-294-8560).