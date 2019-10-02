Perry Michael McAuley, age 58, of Evergreen

Memorial services for Perry Michael McAuley will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. David Trimbur officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that a gathering of friends and family be held at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Please join us in celebrating the life of Perry McAuley.

Perry Michael McAuley, age 58, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Perry was born August 16, 1961 to Adrian and Rosemary McAuley. He was raised in the New Orleans area, and was a much beloved and well-known figure in the local musical community. Perry was also a proud member of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (Local 39) for over 30 years.

He is survived by wife, Rachel Goudeau McAuley of Evergreen and his four children, Soleil Rose McAuley (28), Kyle Brian Kibodeaux (22), Ryan Kincaid McAuley (13), and Bridget Francesca McAuley (11).