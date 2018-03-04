Peter James Dupont, age 63, of Mansura

Peter James Dupont

MANSURA - Private services for Peter James Dupont of Mansura will be held. Peter James Dupont, age 63, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018 at his home in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Pete Dupont.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tonia Davis; son, Allen Dupont; sister, Rose Dixon; brothers, Mickel Dupont and Tommy Dupont; and two grandchildren, Austin Ray Davis and Sebastion Samuel Dupont.