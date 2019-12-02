Peter John “Snake” Johnson, age 70, of Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Peter John “Snake” Johnson will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Marksville with Rev. Abraham Varghese officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Marksville, Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Mr. Johnson, 70, of Marksville, passed away from this life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Johnson; brother, Michael Cole.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Elizabeth Day Augustine; sisters, Ruth Bazile and Anne Blade (James). “Snake” is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.