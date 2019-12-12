A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Philip John Whittington, Sr. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Abraham Varghese and Father Paul Whittington, celebrants. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Philip John Whittington, Sr., age 60 of Marksville, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:20 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Katina Hudson of Marksville, children, Philip Whittington, Jr. of Marksville, Devante Bonton of Lafayette, Amare Whittington of Marksville, Adrian Whittington of Marksville, Paulette (Elton) Boyer of Pineville, Daneshia (Nicholus) Augustine of Broussard, siblings, Kelton (Ruby Nell) Whittington of Marksville, Thomas (Belinda) Whittington of Oakland, CA., Gertrude (Forrest) Jacobs of Marksville, Lillian (Roy) Jacob of Tacoma, WA., Mavis Whittington of Concord, CA., Verlene Whittington of Flint, MI. and Mary Prince of Houston, TX. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Dupre Whittington, Sr. and Essie Duranda Whittington, siblings, Charles Whittington, Sr., Dupre Whittington, Jr., Marion Whittington, Sr. and Monica Whittington.

The Whittington Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be, Mark Johnson, Ryan Antoine, Andrell Young, Albert Leviege, Alex Antoine and De’Carla Givins.