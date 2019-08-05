Phillip Joseph Carmouche, age 85, of Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Phillip Joseph Carmouche will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Daniel Hart officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Carmouche, age 85, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Florence Barre Carmouche; two sons, Blane Joseph Carmouche, Kevin Lane Carmouche; one daughter, Belinda Gail Carmouche Guillot; two grandsons, Derick Carmouche, Brandon Britt Carmouche and one great granddaughter, Harper Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of many years, Melda Vercher Carmouche of Marksville; one son, Durvis Britt Carmouche (Sharon) of Marksville; one sister, Theresa Longino of Minnesota; four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until shortly before time of service on Saturday. A recitation of the Holy rosary by Deacon Gary Schupbach will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel.