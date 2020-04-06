Private graveside services for Philomene Johnson will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in St. Charles Cemetery in Grand Couteau with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home – Bunkie.

Philomene Johnson, age 104 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Margaret Stelly Kidder; son, Harold Fontenot; a daughter, Joyce Hosptein; brothers, Alfred, John, Laurant and Lawrence Kidder; and sisters, Lorena Dupuy and Marie Guilbeau.

Survivors include two daughters, Georgine Breaux of Bunkie and Elsie Redmon (Milby) of Evergreen; 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.