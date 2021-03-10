Phyllis Perez, 62, Napoleonville

Funeral service for Phyllis Perez of Napoleonville will begin at 1:00pm on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Rev. Chris Juneau officiating. Burial will follow at the Lighthouse Baptist Cemetery in Belldeau.

Phyllis Ann DeMary Perez, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home in Napoleonville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Phylena (Freddie) Breland of Napoleonville, Jessica Jean Perez of Napoleonville and Rebecca Perez of Nashville, TN.; longtime companion, Russel Perez of Napoleonville; mother, Lora Brown (Herman) Dauzat of Bunkie; sister, Tara (Chris) Juneau of Hessmer; brother, Mark Anthony DeMary of Bunkie; grandchildren: Christian Perez of Napoleonville, Devon Perez of Napoleanville and Myrashay Breland of Napoleonville. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. DeMary; grandchild, Brandon Normand.

A visitation will begin at 9:00am until 1:00pm on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

