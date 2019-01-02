Pool, Charles A. LCDR USN (Ret), originally of Marksville, of Nebraska

Pool, Charles A. LCDR USN (Ret) Mar 2, 1934 - Dec 2, 2018 Proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather and consummate storyteller, Charles was born in Monroe, LA, in 1934 and briefly attended LSU before joining the Navy ultimately achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Charles earned his wings in 1955 and served as an aviator with the VA/VF 81, and was awarded the Bronze Star. In 1963, Charles transferred to Naval intelligence, and retired in Omaha in 1972. Marksville native. 1951 graduate of Marksville High. harles worked in real estate and became a homebuilder, serving as the President of Omaha Homebuilder's association in 1983. Preceded in death by daughter, Cynthia; parents, L.A. and Ella Pool. Survived by wife, Jackie Pool of Papil­lion; son, Chuck Jr., his wife Laura, and their children: Kevin (wife Casey and son Kaleb), Cam­eron, Kelli and Courtney of Pear­land, TX; and daughters: Kathy, her husband Kelly Anderson and their children: Ashley and Michael of Firth, NE; and Jennifer and her daughter Melanie of Papillion. VISITATION: Wednesday at Mortuary, 4-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: 9am, Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials suggested to USO or Navy Relief Fund. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahler-dolce mortuary.com