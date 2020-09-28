Presley Bordelon, 58, of Simmesport

Memorial services for Presley James Bordelon of Simmesport will begin at 6:00pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Life Point Baptist Church in Mansura.

Presley Bordelon, age 58, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Gloria Bordelon; daughter, Liza Lyons (john) of Boyce; step-sons, Davilin Mose (Aerial) and Frank Mose (Kayla) of Marksville; sister, Suzanne Roberts (Merrick) of Simmesport; brother, Gene Bordelon, Jr. of Simmesport. He is also survived by eight grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene & Barbara Mayberry Bordelon, Sr.

