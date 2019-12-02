Queen Esther King, age 74, of Marksville

Services for Queen Esther King will be at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Starlight Baptist Church, Hickory Hill Community, Marksville, LA. Reverend Van K. Jones Pastor will be officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary of Pineville.

Ms. King, 74, of Marksville passed aay at 1:45p.m. on November 23, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital, Markville.

She is preceded in death by her parents and five brothers.

Queen leaves to cherish her memories – brothers: Arthur (Gloria) Bonton, Samuel (Vera) Bonton, Harold (Mellonee) Bonton, and Norris (Florence) Bonton, sisters: Sylvia (Albert) Bookman, Letha Bonton, and Reverend E. June (James) Addison.

Pallbearers honored to serve were Lonest Bonton, Jr., Kevin Bonton, Chad Bookman, Peter Bonton, Israel Bonton, and Oliver Simon, Jr.

Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church. of Marksville.