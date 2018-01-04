R. L. Baldridge

ST. LANDRY - Funeral services for R. L. Baldridge of St. Landry will be held at the First Baptist Church of St. Landry at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 5, 2018 with Bro. Joe Jenkins officiating. A private burial will follow at the Griffin Hills Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

R.L. Baldridge, age 96 of St. Landry, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. He was born on June 21, 1921.

Mr. Baldridge is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Kennedy Baldridge; his son, James Baldridge; a daughter, Janell B. McCoy; a granddaughter, Marilyn “Bliss” McCoy Broyles; a great-grandson, Brett McCoy; his parents, James and Magnolia Picou Baldridge; and his sisters, Ione B. Dedier and Malvina “Fe” B. Beaubouef.

Survivors include his daughter, Ione B. (David) Hernandez of Houston; grandson, Matt (Frances) McCoy; step-grandson, David Hernandez, Jr.; and a son-in-law, Stanley “Doc” McCoy.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com