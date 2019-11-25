Rachel Ann Gauthier age 60 of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Rachel Ann Gauthier of Hessmer will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church of Plaucheville with Fr. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery of Dupont.

Rachel Gauthier, age 60, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center of Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Daniel Paul Gauthier (Lynette) and Jody Eric Gauthier; grandchildren, Abigail Grace Gauthier, Owen Michael Gauthier, and Brantley Derbonne; sisters, Monica Plauche, Roxanna Honea, Dawn Roy, and Yvette Jeansonne; and her sister-in-law, Juliette Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Anthony Gauthier; brothers, Mike Guidry, Glenn Guidry, and Gene Guidry; parents, Robert & Birdie Mallet Guidry.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport and will resume Tuesday morning at 8:00am.