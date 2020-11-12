Raleigh Jeansonne, Hessmer, WWII vet

Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Raleigh Joseph Jeansonne, 92, of Hessmer, LA. will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Interment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Jeansonne departed this life on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Mr. Jeansonne was a great family man and always put his family first. He was proud of his Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. Alphonus Catholic Church in Hessmer, La. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Jeansonne retired from Entex also known as United Gas/Centerpoint Energy with 42 years of service. He also served our country in the United States Navy and was a proud WWII veteran.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Lisa Jeansonne Johnston (Danny) of Covington, LA., and Jackie Jeansonne Firmin (Anthony) of Plaucheville, LA., sons; Cornel Jeansonne (Ricky Lenart) of Picayune, MS., and Jimmy Jeansonne (Marijane) of Natchitoches, LA., sisters; Marie Jeansonne of Baton Rouge, and Shirley Jeansonne Juneau (Carl) of Ponchatoula, LA.; brothers, Edward Jeansonne (Katherine) of Walker, LA., and Pete Jeansonne of Mansura, LA., 6 grandchildren; Joshua, Jamie, Dustin Firmin, Jeffery and Jennifer Jeansonne, and Sawyer Johnston. And10 great grandchildren; Taylor Lachney, Lily, Allie, Ellie, Grace, Beau, and Sophia Firmin, Maci Paul, and Emma and Molly Jeansonne.

Mr. Jeansonne is preceded in death by his wife; Juliette Baudin Jeansonne, his parents; Silver Jeansonne and Mabel Keller Jeansonne, brothers; Otis Jeansonne, Earl Jeansonne, and Harold Jeansonne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until shortly before the service in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marksville .

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Joshua Firmin, Dustin Firmin, Sawyer Johnston, Jeffery Jeansonne, Anthony Firmin, Danny Johnston and Honorary Pallbearer, Jamie Firmin. Honored to serve as Cross-bearer, Jennifer Jeansonne.