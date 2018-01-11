Ralph Bernard, age 81, of Bunkie

Ralph Bernard

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Ralph Bernard will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Bernard, age 81 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his residence. Born on March 8, 1936, he was a 1954 graduate of Bunkie High and a 1958 graduate of SLI and owner/operator of Triple A Pest Control. Ralph was a member of the Kiwanis Club, member and officer of the Knights of Columbus Council #2395, a charter member and president of the Jaycees, and member and president of the Air Stream Travel Club. He was passionate about traveling with the Air Stream Club, and an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Dora Ducote Bernard; and the mother of his children, Betty Johnson Lacour.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Elaine Austin Bernard of Bunkie; his son, James Randall “Randy” (Lisa) Bernard of Waxahachie, Texas; his daughters, Donna (Billy) Jeansonne of Bunkie and Connie Bordelon of Bunkie; his step-children, Danny Clark, Mark Clark and Karen Allen; his grandchildren Christopher Jeansonne, Adam (Lakyn) Bordelon and Jacob Bordelon; great-grandchildren, Allie, Ainsley, Eli, and Maci; and his step-grandchildren, Kari, Ben, Robyn, Gabe, Nicholas and Sarah.

A special thanks to his caregiver, Elizabeth “Lulu” Mullen for her care and compassion.

Pallbearers will include Christopher Jeansonne, Jacob Bordelon, Wayne Riche, Carl Riche, Michael Ducote, Randall Ducote, Keith Ducote and John Ducote.