Ralph Joseph Juneau, age 51, of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Ralph Joseph Juneau

Albuquerque-A memorial service was held for Ralph Joseph Juneau, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As per his wishes, his cremated remains were scattered in the foot hills of is adopted state, New Mexico/

Juneau, age 51, formerly of Mansura, a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at his home.

He was born on January 29, 1966, a lifelong resident of Mansura until his relocation to New Mexico ten years ago. Ralph was a long time employee of Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Zepha Roy Juneau; two brothers, Reginald “Reggie” Juneau and Richard “Dickie” Juneau; and a sister-in-law, Glenda Chatelain Juneau.

He is survived by his aunt, Lucy Roy Bordelon of Marksville; sister-in-law, Shelia Juneau Madrigail of Mansura; and numerous cousins.