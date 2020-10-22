Ramona Ducote, 73, Mansura

Funeral Services for Ramona Ann Ducote will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Inurnment will be held on a later date.

Ramona, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She worked at Rio Sol Nursing Home in Mansura. She loved talking on the phone, cooking, and doing yard work with her family. She also enjoyed going to the nail salon and the beauty shop.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Melissa Guillot (Marvin), Shelia Savoie (Chris), and Terry Ducote Jr. (Cynthia) all of Hessmer; grandchildren, Zachary Guillot, Eric Dauzat, Kaitlyn Mire, Alexis Naquin, Nicholas Naquin, Josh Lachney, and Zachary Ducote; great grandchildren, Chandler, Carter, Brayden, Jase, Gracie, Hunter, Bentley, and Addison; and her life companion of 40 years, Donald Mayeaux. Those honored to serve as pallbearers; Zachary Guillot, Nicholas Naquin, Terry Ducote. Jr., Nathan Wiley, Eric Dauzat, Chandler St. Romain, and Brandon Burke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles and Lela Mae Chenevert; and sister, Debra Burke.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm to 10:00pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Reopen at 8:00am until time of service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

